The best Carolina Panthers 2026 draft pick that nobody is talking about

Big guys in the trenches don't get much love. Their contributions don't get the hype of other positions, such as wide receiver, edge rusher, or quarterback. However, anyone in the NFL will tell you that building a winner starts from the inside out.

Dan Morgan recognized this from the moment he took charge of the Carolina Panthers' football operation. It's been a recipe for success, but the general manager isn't going to deviate from his plan. That was no more evident than over his first two selections of the 2026 NFL Draft.

And in formidable nose tackle Lee Hunter, the Panthers may have their best pick that nobody is really talking about.

Lee Hunter can be the tone-setting nose tackle the Carolina Panthers' defense needs

Morgan had high conviction about Hunter. When he started sliding within reach, the Panthers made a slight trade up the order to No. 49 for the Texas A&M product. Danny Kelly of The Ringer is among those who believe this was a shrewd piece of business, something that can give Carolina's 3-4 front the dominant anchor it needs.

"Dan Morgan opted to add some beef to the defensive line in the form of Texas Tech's Lee Hunter, a stout, powerful nose tackle prospect who clogs up the run game, holds his ground at the point of attack, and offers some upside to develop more in the pass rush area. Dropping him in next to Derrick Brown gives the team a formidable interior presence."

After releasing A'Shawn Robinson this offseason, the Panthers were eager to find a younger nose tackle with the physicality and explosiveness to ensure no momentum is lost. While Hunter lacks some pass-rushing credentials, he's an immovable object who absorbs combination blocks effortlessly with violent hands and a relentless motor.

He's also cheaper. The Panthers saved $10.5 million by cutting Robinson. If Hunter can fill the void and potentially even upgrade it, they will have a starting-caliber performer on a rookie deal for the next four years. For a team without much financial wiggle room right now, that matters.

With the Panthers also using their first-round pick on offensive tackle Monroe Freeling, it's a clear sign of future planning. Morgan invested heavily in both trenches during his first two seasons, which greatly helped. Now that the fabric has been established, it's about finding sustainable options from the college ranks who can become long-term pieces of the puzzle.

Hunter may have been overlooked compared to most other second-round picks. But if he has the impact those in power expect, this will be yet another home run by Morgan.