Panthers may have created a difficult situation for rising defensive gem

As the Carolina Panthers gear up for their mandatory minicamp, the organization is filled with excitement as the franchise heads into its most pivotal season under head coach Dave Canales.

Last season, the Panthers made — or backed into — the playoffs for the first time in eight years and won the NFC South title for the first time in a decade. A big part of that was the 2025 rookie class, with several first-year stars making an impact.

The outlook for one 2025 draft pick seems uneven, but not bleak in any sense. With a new addition at his position, the competition for playing time will be fiercer this summer.

Carolina Panthers are making Lathan Ransom earn everything again in Year 2

A fourth-round pick by Carolina last spring, Lathan Ransom made some key plays for the Panthers during the regular season, including the game-winning interception against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 16. The Ohio State Buckeyes product had ups and downs, but performed admirably as a box safety with deep zone rotations and big nickel or dime packages.

However, Ransom's role feels undetermined going into the season.

General manager Dan Morgan traded up for Zakee Whealtey in the fifth round, who will likely compete for playing time at single-high safety with Nick Scott. This leaves Ransom in a tough spot.

This isn't saying Ransom is in danger of missing the roster; his play last season showcased a player with a high ceiling, quality athleticism for the position, and the toolkit to be a potential starter down the road. What this tells me is that he is actually in a well-suited situation, mainly because of his versatility.

Tre'von Moehrig is the best safety on the roster, followed by Scott, Ransom, Isaiah Simmons, and Wheatley. Determining how each player factors into the overall strategy is a fun challenge for defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

Ransom's outlook for 2026 and beyond is positive. The Panthers are in a great spot within their secondary to rotate and utilize a multitude of secondary combinations. The second-year pro can fill several roles at nickel, dime, split looks, or deep zone. He is, for all intents and purposes, the chess piece who should factor into the game plan.

While he may not start a majority of the games, Ransom will see the field plenty, especially on special teams. The biggest thing he must improve on this season is playing with better control and technique as a tackler, and maintaining better spacing in shell drops, especially deep third responsibilities.

Wheatley and Ransom could become the future at safety for Carolina. The trend seems to be taking place at tight end, offensive tackle, and running back, just to name a few, where Morgan has added depth at these positions and could potentially develop into a starter.

Ransom hopes to become a centerpiece of the Panthers' secondary in the coming seasons.