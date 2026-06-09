Panthers fans may be giving up too soon on criticized young playmaker

The 2025 NFL Draft could prove to be one of the best classes in recent Carolina Panthers' franchise history.

Many contributors from both sides of the ball played pivotal roles as rookies last season. Every draft selection saw the field in 2025, headlined by young star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, the reigning AP Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Like any draft class, there is always a player who may have had a harder transition than others. The Panthers certainly had that last season with one selection who could eventually play a key role, second-year running back Trevor Etienne.

Trevor Etienne is becoming a criticized afterthought for the Carolina Panthers

The brother of New Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne showed that his acclimatization to the NFL didn't go as smoothly as that of other classmates from the Panthers' 2025 draft.

Etienne was primarily a return specialist on kick-offs and punts while maintaining a change-of-pace role as the team's No. 3 running back. The former was a role he had during his days at Florida and Georgia. Unfortunately, it became a flaw for the Panthers, where muffed punts and juggled catches were almost routine for much of the campaign.

The criticism rained on Etienne going into the offseason, and rightfully so. Carolina will likely have a competition this summer and throughout training camp to determine who is more consistent in the return game. As of now, that title belongs to the 2025 fourth-round pick, but fans just want to see better play.

Etienne can improve. He turns 22 this July and has a high ceiling that the Panthers should take full advantage of. His roster spot isn't in danger this summer, even after A.J. Dillon was signed. He quickly became a fan favorite through his social media interactions and exploration of the Carolinas following his signing.

Etienne has talent as a runner, a short-area burst to get to the edge on zone concepts when force defenders breach the perimeter, and the quickness and vision to create new yards in space that weren't there before. There is no guarantee that Chuba Hubbard and Jonathon Brooks will remain healthy all season, and the RB3 will have to be called on.

All hope is not lost yet. Etienne has the chance to be a key rotational figure among the skill position players on offense. A backfield that can go three deep without skipping a beat would be a positive sign for this Panthers offense.