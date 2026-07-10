Panthers are about to feel the loss of their most frustrating investment

It has been impressive to witness what general manager Dan Morgan has done to construct the trenches of the Carolina Panthers. Over the last three offseasons, he has used significant assets to improve both sides of the ball, rebuilding the offensive line in Year 1 and the defensive front in Year 2.

In 2024, Morgan signed Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt to fortify the guard spots and strengthen the Panthers' offensive line. After a historically bad defense that season, Morgan signed Bobby Brown III and Tershawn Wharton to pair with a returning Derrick Brown, resulting in an improved defensive line.

However, Wharton was inconsistent and oft-injured during the 2025 campaign, calling into question the three-year, $45 million deal he signed during the offseason. It got worse in April when the veteran suffered a neck injury that required surgery.

Carolina Panthers will have to find the right coping mechanisms without Tershawn Wharton

The seventh-year defensive lineman will likely start the season on the physically unable to perform list as he recovers from surgery. Head coach Dave Canales noted that there will be caution in Wharton's rehabilitation coming back from the injury.

It is a disappointing start to Wharton's second chapter in the NFL. Of course, he spent the first five seasons of his career developing into a legitimate interior pass-rushing force for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Wharton was supposed to play in that role last season and into this year with the addition of big-ticket free-agent pass rusher Jaelen Phillips. His ability to play as an even-front stand-up rusher or play from the 3-technique and tee off against opposing offensive linemen was originally the plan, but it is turning into arguably the worst signing of Morgan's tenure in Charlotte.

It begs the question of just how much the Panthers will miss Wharton. It's fair if some don't think the team will miss his presence, but I disagree that he won't make an impact when he returns later in the campaign.

There were flashes of pass-rush ability and impressive anchoring against the run. The explosiveness and sheer power in the lower half allow Wharton to transition quickly from speed to power. However, the Panthers have some trust in their current crop of defensive linemen.

Second-round pick Lee Hunter is expected to play a major role early this season as a rookie, while fifth-round pick Cam Jackson could have a bigger presence in the run game and as a pass rusher on later downs. Let's not rule out Brown, who may be the true nose tackle for Carolina.

In terms of interior rush, look for edge rusher Patrick Jones II to have some interior alignments, especially when defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero wants to go on the attack.

Still, the absence of Wharton will be felt in some way.

Not having another pass-rush answer in the middle of the defensive front is never ideal. Hopefully, Wharton can come back better than ever to provide a rising Panthers' defense with another key asset to their potential success.