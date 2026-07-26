Panthers Mailbag: What's the latest from training camp?

Training camp is underway for the Carolina Panthers as they mark the start of their NFC South title defense this season.

It should feel good to see that lede, as owner David Tepper holds a firm belief that his franchise is a playoff team in 2026. However, the optimism has taken a hit in recent days with injuries to key starters, including second-year outside linebacker Nic Scourton, who tore his ACL on the first day of practice.

It is a tough way to begin the season. However, an early start to training camp allows for more recovery time and less urgency to get important contributors on the field sooner.

With that said, fans have burning questions after a ruckus start to the year, especially after the Scourton injury. I'm here to answer those inquiries and more, including what changes to expect from head coach Dave Canales in his 'CEO' role.

Answering burning questions on Carolina Panthers training camp

Making moves at edge rusher

Obviously, Nic’s timeline will be known here soon, but if he is out for an extended period of time, would you believe the Panthers go more for a few different small splashes, or would they try to get a big, well-known name splash to fill his role? — Glenn from BlueSky

Personally, I would love to see the Panthers be aggressive during a time when they should be more open to such moves. They are coming off winning the NFC South and seem to be on the edge of surging in the conference. Losing Scourton is a blow, but there is always a chance the team reunites with old friends Jadeveon Clowney or Yetur Gross-Matos.

Furthermore, maybe dropping a 2027 and 2028 draft selection for New York Giants pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux in a contract year wouldn't be the worst idea.

Unfortunately, I have to be the Debbie Downer in this situation. For the time being, the impression I'm getting is that the Panthers are going to work with the depth and talent they have at edge rusher. They likely want to see what more they can get from Patrick Jones II, a young Princely Umanmielen, and depth pieces Trevis Gipson and Thomas Incoom.

I wouldn't rule anything out, though the first move Carolina made post-Scourton was Cam Gill, who is coming off a 10-sack season as the reigning UFL Defensive Player of the Year. This is certainly a situation to monitor.

The best position group on the Carolina Panthers roster

Right now, what position group do you feel has the best depth on the roster? And what group would you say is the biggest area of concern? — RedwallRascal on X

If I were to view the roster as a whole when healthy, I would say defensive back. There is a lot of competition in that room right now, whether it is at nickel or at the bottom of the cornerback and safety rooms. Corey Thornton, Chau Smith-Wade, Zakee Wheatley, Will Lee III, and undrafted free agent DeVonta Smith are all competing for a spot on the roster or a significant role during the fall.

Linebacker and tight end are two positions I have the most concern about. After Devin Lloyd, there is the simple projection of whether or not you believe Trevin Wallace takes the next step, while there are three tight ends vying for high snap counts.

Edge rusher doesn't concern me as much after the Scourton injury, as Umanmielen gives the Panthers some upside with juice and twitch off the edge, and Gipson flashed at times late last season.

Confidence in Princely Umanmielen

With Nic Scourton going down, I’m expecting the Panthers to use a combo of Pat Jones & Trevis Gipson to make up for Scourton. How much confidence do you have in Princely getting the starting position? — Taylor from X

If I were to rate my confidence in Umanmielen earning the starting position at this point, it would be a four out of 10. He is more so a two-year project, gradually building his play strength, mass, and power to become a better every-down defender. However, my confidence in the Ole Miss product as an immediate impact contributor by season's end is eight out of 10.

Umanmielen has the skill set to be a terrific pass-rush specialist in this defense. I don't expect him to start unless it is due to an injury, but his athleticism, flexibility, twitch, and flashes of an expanded move set compared to his college days give me confidence in the second-year outside linebacker to produce this season. On the other hand, he must prove it this summer and throughout the season.

Dave Canales new role with the Panthers

What differences, at camp, are you expecting from Canales without play-calling duties? Visibly spending more time with the defense? Related: Is it reasonable to expect better in-game management with the game clock, timeouts, challenges, etc.? – Vish from BlueSky

Canales is getting a new perspective as a head coach without the responsibility of being the play-caller. With offensive coordinator Brad Idzik taking over the role, the Panthers could see potential improvements in in-game management. Canales will certainly be spending more time with the defense, but the offense remains his bread and butter.

Game management should improve, especially when it comes to timeouts, making challenges instead of worrying about what to call for the next play, and allowing yourself to be a true CEO on the field to manage both sides of the ball.

There were too many times last season when Canales could've made a challenge to overturn a play but was too focused on getting to the next play on his play sheet. Without that burden, it should help the sequencing within the offense, arguably the biggest issue with that unit last season.