Nic Scourton disaster gives Panthers reason to reconsider an old friend

It seems as though whenever something good is going for a professional Charlotte sports franchise, there is an issue that dashes the fans' high hopes.

Nic Scourton's injury on the first day of training camp was confirmed as a torn ACL. It was a brutal blow for the breakout candidate, and general manager Dan Morgan must now plan for life without the edge rusher in 2026.

And it just so happens that Jadeveon Clowney is still looking for work.

Carolina Panthers would need to mend fences with Jadeveon Clowney to make this plausible

Losing Scourton is a massive blow for the Panthers' defense — a player with such incredible upside that was expected to make a big jump in his sophomore season, likely as the starting outside linebacker opposite Jaelan Phillips. Instead, Carolina's front continues to begin training camp by being tested early and for the long term.

Phillips, veteran pass rusher Patrick Jones II, 2025 third-round selection Princely Umanmielen, and Trevis Gipson are the projected top four edge defenders on the roster. It doesn't inspire much hope, and it should give the Panthers some thought into signing or trading for another pass rusher.

Could an old friend like Clowney come to the rescue?

Clowney remains a free agent heading into the thick of training camp. He spent last year with the Dallas Cowboys, tallying 8.5 sacks in his 12th season and showing he still has enough in the tank to be a productive, reliable defender, especially against the run.

The No. 1 overall selection in 2014 spent his 11th year with the Panthers, racking up 46 tackles and 5.5 sacks under defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. He was the team's best pass rusher on a horrific defense that allowed the most points in a single season in NFL history. However, things did not end well, likely leaving a sour taste in the mouths of everyone involved.

Carolina Panthers may look for younger reinforcements after Nic Scourton blow

If the Panthers and Clowney want to mend fences for a reunion to help the pass rush out, that would be a worthwhile exercise. However, it seems unlikely that one will take place, and Carolina would likely look at a young player.

Yetur Gross-Matos is another old friend who could provide the Panthers with quality run defense on early downs and inside-out rush ability. Cam Gill might help, but his NFL production doesn't exactly scream optimism despite his impressive UFL exploits.

Scourton is the first true injury for the team that came out of the blue, with Taylor Moton dealing with blood clots and Bobby Brown III going to the non-football injury list with a hamstring issue. Cornerback Jaycee Horn is also out right now with a cut foot, but it's not expected to keep him out for long.

Everyone else is either rehabbing or days from a return. How the Panthers approach their outside linebacker room will be a fascinating development to watch after such a significant loss.

And they could do far worse than consider Clowney.