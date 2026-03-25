Panthers mailbag: What does Dan Morgan have in store during the 2026 NFL Draft?

The Carolina Panthers have completed the first phase of the offseason with free agency and quickly emerged as one of the NFL's genuine winners.

General manager Dan Morgan made aggressive moves to sign edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd. He added a new backup quarterback in Kenny Pickett and a potential Week 1 starter at left tackle in Rasheed Walker. The picture is much clearer ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, but fans still have questions that need answering.

In this mailbag, I answered four burning questions following the first couple of weeks in free agency, with many surrounding the pathways of the No. 19 overall selection.

Burning questions Carolina Panthers fans are asking after an eventful free agency

Most of the improvements the team made in FA have been on the defensive side of the ball. Do you think the offense will be the larger focus in the draft to get some more explosive playmakers, making Bryce’s job a bit easier? – Forest C. on BlueSky

Great question. The additions of Lloyd and Phillips certainly make it easier for each of the Panthers' draft choices and provide more flexibility to address different positions.

Depth across the offensive line is needed. Carolina will still want to sort that out, along with a dynamic playmaker at wide receiver, another linebacker, a free safety, a nickel, and help on the interior of the defensive line. Another tight end should also be in the mix.

It should be a balanced draft class for both sides of the ball. Still, my answer to that question is no, simply because other areas must be addressed.

However, another wave of free agency is expected soon, so we could envision more additions as the Panthers navigate the salary cap.

What do you think the Panthers are going to do at pick 19: stay there or move down? If they stay there, do they draft the TE, Sadiq, or a safety, or maybe an offensive tackle, or do they move down? – Jonathan S. from Facebook

It is hard to say what the Panthers will do in the first round this year. They have so much flexibility following the initial start of free agency, and any direction they go wouldn't be surprising.

If they sit tight at No. 19 overall, Oregon standouts Kenyon Sadiq and Dillon Thieneman are ones to consider. If they trade back, it is anyone's guess.

Moving down the draft order opens the door for one of the top defensive tackles in Peter Woods, Caleb Banks, or Kayden McDonald, with wide receiver or offensive tackle being in consideration. I will have a much better answer for you a couple of weeks before the draft.

Has Keionte Scott put himself on the Panthers radar at 19 or later in the 1st round as a trade-back option? — Rob on X

Teams are going to value cornerbacks highly in the draft, considering positional value among other aspects. Again, there are so many directions the Panthers can go as they sit in an unusual spot with a lower draft pick compared to past years. If you're a fan of the team, you'd like to have the No. 32 overall selection one day.

I'm a fan of Keionte Scott, who recently recorded an unofficial 4.35 to 4.39-second 40-yard dash at Miami's pro day. He's an excellent run defender with terrific closing speed, ball tracking skills, zone instincts, and play recognition. However, he is an older prospect at 24, with an injury history, and that alone could keep him from being a first-round selection.

If the Panthers were to target him at No. 51 overall, that would be a perfect fit with defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. Still, the age and injury history are real concerns to avoid at No. 19 overall or in a trade back.

What do you see the offense becoming now under Idzik and Bevell? Feels like he might want to open the passing game more often. – Nick on X

The Panthers made some significant moves on their coaching staff. Head coach Dave Canales handed over play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Brad Idzik. They also hired former Seahawks offensive coordinator and Miami Dolphins passing game coordinator Darrell Bevell.

Bevell's experience as a play-caller, his time with Mike McDaniel's system, and his history with Canales and Idzik will help the latter understand sequencing, play choices on key downs and distances, and potential improvements to both run-game efficiency and vertical passing concepts.

This is why adding a dynamic playmaker who can provide vertical separation through route nuance and speed is important.

The Panthers have lacked someone with this ability — Jimmy Horn Jr. is not this, nor should that full responsibility be on him. Someone like a KC Concepcion, Cyrus Allen, Bryce Lance, or Omar Cooper Jr. would be a quality addition throughout the draft.

Next season, expectations for the offense should focus on better play sequencing, improved run-game effectiveness, and a more integrated vertical plane. If none of these occur, something went very wrong for Carolina.