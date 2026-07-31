Panthers' patience with Ja'Tavion Sanders is now facing its biggest test

Not having rookie wide receiver Chris Brazzell II for the 2026 season is another blow to the Carolina Panthers after the player suffered a torn LCL. Head coach Dave Canales needs to adjust accordingly, and now is the time for Ja'Tavion Sanders to step up.

Sanders was projected as a breakout candidate last season. The 2024 fourth-round pick flashed immense promise as a rookie, which led fans and analysts to suggest that more was on the way. Unfortunately, that didn't happen, with injuries and inconsistent production resulting in the tight end falling way short of expectations.

This was a disappointing outcome for Sanders. However, the Panthers were not going to give up on his potential so soon.

Ja'Tavion Sanders must step up after Carolina Panthers lose Chris Brazzell II

General manager Dan Morgan did nothing to enhance Carolina's tight end options this offseason. Feleipe Franks was brought back after one year with the Atlanta Falcons, but he is seen more as a special teams force. It's a calculated risk, but one in keeping with the team's willingness to let their young players grow organically into important roles.

Two years into his career, Sanders is under more pressure than most.

Staying healthy is crucial. The former Texas playmaker has all the athletic intangibles needed to be a significant mismatch in the passing game, but it just hasn't come together as yet. Carolina is giving him a second chance to repay this faith, but there will not be a third.

Bryce Young finds a wide open Ja'Tavion Sanders for the touchdown ‼️



📺: #NYGvsCAR on NFL Network

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/wrSe7gwZdr — NFL (@NFL) November 10, 2024

Tommy Tremble and Mitchell Evans will also be striving for their fair share of targets, but neither has Sanders' upside. That might not last much longer if the second-year pro out of Notre Dame keeps improving, so the stakes couldn't be much higher.

Sanders is not a wet-behind-the-ears rookie trying to figure things out anymore. This is Year 3, where teams get a much broader perspective of where a player is and what he could become. He must deliver, or the Panthers will find someone who can.

And with the Panthers needing someone to surge in the wake of Brazzell's season-ending knee injury, there will never be a better time for Sanders to show what he is truly made of.

The Panthers drafted Sanders with a view to making him their TE1 with a little extra refinement. It's taken longer than expected, and the health problems haven't helped, but Carolina's patience will only go so far.

That goes for a lot more players than Sanders, too.

Xavier Legette, Evans, Jonathon Brooks, and Jalen Coker all have to raise their influence without Brazzell. This is why the Panthers placed so much trust in their youth movement, and now they also have an NFC South title to defend.

There was already pressure on Sanders to make the improvements needed. It's even greater now.