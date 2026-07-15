Panthers veteran could make cutting him feel like a genuine risk

Not everything has gone smoothly for the Carolina Panthers this offseason. It's been relatively straightforward, but the injury to defensive lineman Tershawn Wharton could become complicated if the right contingencies aren't put into place.

Nothing much was done by head coach Dave Canales and general manager Dan Morgan in the immediate aftermath of Wharton's neck complication. There is still time for that to change, but if it doesn't, cutting one veteran on the roster bubble becomes even riskier.

Wharton didn't feature much last season due to injury, but he was expected to play an important role in 2026. Fortune was not working in his favor, and even though he is expected back at some stage this season, there is just no telling when that'll be.

Carolina Panthers should take LaBryan Ray onto the team after Tershawn Wharton's injury

Bobby Brown III and Lee Hunter could line up on Ejiro Evero's 3-4 defensive front alongside Pro Bowl lineman Derrick Brown. Cam Jackson could occupy a key rotational position if his rookie flashes are built upon, and undrafted rookie Aaron Hall is also under consideration after a strong start to Carolina's offseason program.

There is no doubt that LaBryan Ray has gone completely under the radar in comparison. The Alabama product is in Year 4 with the Panthers but saw his defensive snaps diminish to just 19 percent last season. That means the jury is still out, especially with others looking to take his spot.

At the same time, there is a lot to be said for experience.

The Panthers have implemented a youth movement since Canales and Morgan took charge. However, Ray has done enough to stick around, and even though he'll be pretty low down the pecking order, he's got the experience to step in at a moment's notice if others get hurt or underperform.

That matters.

Whether Ray would survive the chop when Wharton comes back is much more dubious. But the Panthers need help right now, and if his performances are up to the required standard over training camp and the preseason, keeping him off the 53-man roster would be hard to justify.

Ray isn't a world-beater by any stretch. He has flashed some nice moments and recorded 41 tackles during the 2024 campaign. Jackson and maybe even Hall boast more long-term upside, but the stakes are too high this season for the Panthers to rely on unknown quantities.

If Wharton wasn't set for an extended spell on the sidelines, it would be a different story. Unfortunately, that's not the case, which is why Ray stands a good chance of avoiding a shaky future after final cuts.

For now, at least.