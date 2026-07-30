Chris Brazzell setback puts Panthers' forgotten weapons on the spot

No team in the NFL has had worse injury luck to start training camp than the Carolina Panthers. Right tackle Taylor Moton and edge rusher Nic Sacourton are out with long-term injuries. And now, another key player has been added to the list.

But as one door closes, albeit for a short time, another opens.

Third-round wide receiver Chris Brazzell II suffered a moderate LCL tear during Wednesday's practice that will keep him out for, at most, eight weeks. In his absence, the other wideouts at Carolina's disposal get the chance to step up.

Carolina Panthers wide receivers see new opportunities with Chris Brazzell's knee injury

Brazzell was expected to play a role in Year 1. That will still be the case when he gets back to full health, but it won't be immediate. Until he gets the all-clear to resume football activities, the onus falls on others to fill the void.

The Tennessee product's setback allows the Panthers to fully commit to third-year wideout Xavier Legette as their No. 3 player at the position. It is his job to lose, as he is now expected to be the movement Z-wide receiver in the offense as they begin to utilize young star Tetairoa McMillan as a big slot.

Behind Legette are key special teams assets and reliable depth pieces, David Moore and Brycen Tremayne. These two have become ultra-reliable in their respective duties and seem to be near-locks to make the final roster.

However, veteran John Metchie III, a former teammate and top wideout of quarterback Bryce Young during their days at Alabama, has flashed throughout training camp so far. Brazzell's injury might elevate him into a more prominent role.

Metchie and Young have already displayed their connection in practices with few or no issues, increasing his chances slightly of playing on Sundays in Carolina this fall.

That leaves speedster and gadget Jimmy Horn Jr., a sixth-round pick last spring, and former undrafted free agent Ja'seem Reed, who has had a fun camp to begin his NFL journey.

Reed's size at 6-foot-2 and 198 pounds stands out in practice. Horn's role in Carolina's special teams unit remains undefined at this time.

It is unclear if the Panthers will place Brazzell on short-term injured reserve or the physically unable to perform list to begin the season, as his timeline puts him at returning around Sunday Night Football against the Detroit Lions or following the succeeding bye week.

Either way, it changes the math for what Carolina chooses to do at wideout, putting an emphasis on others to take advantage of all the reps made available in practice and preseason.