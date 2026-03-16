Dan Morgan could put Panthers draft pick on notice in Wave 2 of free agency

Dan Morgan promised fireworks from the Carolina Panthers over the first wave of free agency. Fans were expectant, and the general manager delivered accordingly.

Morgan struck with conviction to secure edge rusher Jaelan Phillips on a four-year, $120 million contract with $80 million guaranteed. The Panthers pulled off a coup by signing second-team All-Pro linebacker Devin Lloyd to a three-year, $45 million contract with $25 million guaranteed. Carolina also got left tackle Rasheed Walker on an extremely team-friendly deal to provide a stopgap for Ikem Ekwonu as he recovers from a ruptured patellar tendon.

This was an immensely positive start, but Morgan knows the hard work is just getting started. And for one underperforming draft pick, an anxious wait remains before his potential role becomes clearer.

Ja'Tavion Sanders faces a nervous wait as Carolina Panthers plot their next move

Ja'Tavion Sanders was being touted as a possible breakout candidate for the Panthers in 2025. The tight end showcased promise in his rookie year, so fans were hoping this was the start of great things to come. Unfortunately, these expectations weren't met, and most experts think Morgan will add to the room at some point this offseason.

Sanders dealt with injuries that limited his ability to build momentum. The No. 101 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft featured 13 times, bringing in 29 receptions for 190 receiving yards and one touchdown. This was a massive disappointment, and with the Panthers looking to win now, Morgan should be looking to upgrade the position.

The Panthers have Sanders, Tommy Tremble, and Mitchell Evans as their rotational tight ends right now. James Mitchell was also re-signed to continue his development. All are solid players. Unless one of them takes a meteoric leap forward, none have the scope to legitimately move the needle.

Morgan could use the second wave of free agency to find reinforcements. This is the stage where potential bargains can be found. If the Panthers stand pat, that probably means those in power have their sights set on a draft prospect early in the process, with Kenyon Sadiq being touted heavily to Carolina at No 19 overall.

These factors are outside of Sanders' control. He has no influence over personnel decisions, so Carolina's recruitment is out of his hands. What's important is putting in the work, making the desired improvements, and being ready to hit the ground running when on-field preparations for the 2026 campaign officially get underway.

The Panthers still believe in Sanders. But if another prominent pass-catching tight end joins the ranks, all bets are off.