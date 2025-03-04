NFL insider outlines hidden Panthers caveat behind Jaycee Horn contract urgency

The Carolina Panthers and Jaycee Horn are working hard to secure a contract extension ahead of time. And there is one mitigating factor providing the urgency to get this done at the earliest possible opportunity.

Horn silenced his doubters emphatically in 2024. His talent was never up for discussion. The criticism stemmed from a series of frustrating injuries that restricted him to just 22 games over his first three years in Carolina.

A change to his offseason training program did the trick. Horn played 15 games and cemented his status among the league's most accomplished coverage presences. A first-ever Pro Bowl selection only added more dollars to the cornerback's contract demands.

Dan Morgan wants to work something out. Discussions are ongoing with Horn's representatives and the general manager seemed confident everything would resolve effectively for all parties during his media availability at the NFL Scouting Combine. According to one respected insider, there are added benefits to getting something confirmed quickly.

Carolina Panthers wary of potential cornerback market explosion in Jaycee Horn negotiations

Jeremy Fowler from ESPN highlighted the upcoming cornerback market explosion as something the Panthers are looking to get ahead of. The New York Jets have Sauce Gardner to extend. The Houston Texans will be tying down Derek Stingley Jr. soon. That's only going to raise Horn's financial ceiling if Carolina waits.

"They also want to complete an extension with star corner Jaycee Horn sooner rather than later. That market is due for an explosion, with looming deals for Derek Stingley Jr. and Sauce Gardner. So the Panthers are working to get ahead of that." Jeremy Fowler

Morgan isn't one to sit on his hands. He wants to build through the draft and reward those who prove their worth. The Panthers did exactly that with defensive lineman Derrick Brown and running back Chuba Hubbard in 2024. Horn is next on the list, but there's a mutual desire to avoid unnecessary complications down the line.

It's a shift from how the previous regime went about its business. Morgan is running things more professionally with clear direction. There have been mistakes — most notably their reported delay in getting linebacker Frankie Luvu an acceptable offer before he signed for the Washington Commanders — but the foundations are more stable than at any stage during David Tepper's ownership to date.

Horn is one of the few franchise cornerstones the Panthers possess. The former first-round pick out of South Carolina was arguably the only defender to emerge from the 2024 campaign with any semblance of credit. Big changes are coming to Ejiro Evero's unit this offseason, but the shutdown player and Brown are players Morgan wants to build around.

It would be surprising if official confirmation regarding Horn's contract didn't arrive shortly. There's too much momentum and enthusiasm from everyone involved for a compromise not to be reached. However, it'll be interesting to see what the contract looks like when it's all said and done.

Judging by the money Gardner and Stingley are going to command on their respective extensions, it could be a potential bargain for the Panthers if Horn's good luck on the injury front continues.

