Panthers GM Dan Morgan alleviates fears with promising Jaycee Horn update

There is a nervous sense of excitement within Carolina Panthers fans heading into the offseason. Dave Canales' squad caught the eye over the second half of 2024. Building on this momentum is the biggest priority for Dan Morgan in the coming weeks.

Morgan restored a sense of pride and purpose to the Panthers behind the scenes. He's running the football operation with more professionalism. There's clear direction and collaboration with those in positions of power. Not every problem was going to be solved in one year, but Carolina finally had stability where chaos reigned previously.

If the Panthers recruit well in 2025, they could be a trendy pick to win the NFC South and return to the playoffs next time around. Morgan's got several critical decisions upcoming to put this team in a stronger position. What he does with his nine draft selections will be crucial.

Considering how the Panthers don't have much financial wiggle room currently, finding immediate impact players and prospects capable of earning rotational spots from the draft cannot be overstated. It wasn't a terrible first draft from Morgan, but the jury is still out on almost everyone.

Fans were eagerly awaiting Morgan's media availability at Lucas Oil Stadium. The former linebacker is normally poker-faced and doesn't give too much away. Even so, some notable takeaways provided insight into how Carolina is going to navigate the pivotal upcoming recruitment period.

Carolina Panthers GM Dan Morgan hopeful Jaycee Horn's extension will be confirmed soon

And it didn't take long for the subject of Jaycee Horn's extension to come up.

Horn is looking to get paid after proving his health and confirming his status among the league's most prolific shutdown cornerbacks. This was the best possible scenario for the Panthers after triggering his fifth-year option.

Morgan hinted during the season that the plan was to get Horn tied down ahead of time. This was something the Panthers accomplished with Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown last spring, so hopes are high that complications can be kept to a minimum.

This was a sentiment echoed by Morgan. The front-office leader confirmed that talks are ongoing with Horn's representatives. He also hopes something concrete will emerge at the earliest possible opportunity.

"They're talking; things are moving along, so hopefully, we get something done there sooner than later." Dan Morgan via Panthers.com

This should alleviate the fears of fans. Morgan is doing things with more professionalism and purpose compared to previous regimes. He wants to build through the draft and reward those who prove their worth. Brown and running back Chuba Hubbard are the two biggest examples of this altered approach. Horn is next on the agenda.

Extending Horn isn't going to be cheap. The former South Carolina standout had severe trouble staying healthy over his first three seasons. That said, a shift in his offseason approach provided the spark behind a much healthier campaign. He's now widely regarded among the NFL's elite corners.

With Shaq Thompson set to depart, Horn and Brown are the two defensive cornerstones and emerging leaders. Tying both down in consecutive years represents a major statement of intent from Morgan's perspective.

And by the sounds of it, an announcement confirming Horn's megabucks extension won't be long in the offing.

