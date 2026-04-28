Panthers send unmistakable message to these 4 players with NFL Draft choices

The Carolina Panthers did exactly what general manager Dan Morgan intended during the 2026 NFL Draft. He wanted to take the best available prospects, and he achieved this objective. The moves were incredibly measured, showcasing the purpose and discipline that's become synonymous with the current regime.

Carolina's draft class received widespread praise from the media. They found real value throughout. They manipulated the board effectively, rising and falling when it suited them. It's a far cry from the chaos under previous decision-makers, so it's no surprise to see things trending up.

And for these four Panthers players, the team's draft choices came with an unmistakable message.

Carolina Panthers send unmistakable message to these players with their NFL Draft choices

Ja'Tavion Sanders - TE

To the surprise of some, the Panthers opted not to draft a tight end. Morgan outlined his faith in the available options, but it's a risky plan that could go either way.

This stands to benefit Ja'Tavion Sanders more than most. The Panthers are willing to give him another shot, and resisting the urge to find his replacement during the draft was a massive vote of confidence. But if he doesn't deliver, that won't be the case for much longer.

Bobby Brown III - DL

Releasing A'Shawn Robinson was a necessary evil this offseason. Most fans thought that Morgan would move forward with either Bobby Brown III or Cam Jackson at the nose tackle, but he had something else in mind.

The Panthers traded up in the second round for Lee Hunter at No. 49 overall. He's an immovable object against the run who could thrive as a space-eater capable of absorbing combination blocks. Brown needs to respond accordingly or risk getting left behind.

Mike Jackson Sr. - CB

Carolina has a contract conundrum approaching with Mike Jackson Sr. The veteran's stock has never been higher after an exceptional 2025 campaign. With one year remaining on his deal, another strong season for the cornerback will only strengthen his bargaining tools at the negotiating table.

There's just no telling how that will go, but the Panthers are always thinking of the bigger picture. If Jackson wants too much, they now have Will Lee III as a potential long-term piece who works out a lot cheaper.

Xavier Legette - WR

The Panthers were always going to bring in another receiver. Chris Brazzell II was the choice, which adds a different dynamic to the equation. He's fast, long, and can make things happen downfield. With a smooth transition, the Tennessee product could be a Day 1 starter alongside Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker.

What this means for Xavier Legette's future remains to be seen. The No. 32 pick in 2024 has struggled to find the consistency needed so far. Carolina is not giving up on him just yet, but Brazzell's arrival raises the stakes considerably.