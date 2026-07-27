Panthers veteran can turn recently raging concern into a strength at camp

Training camp has not gone the way the Carolina Panthers have hoped, as fan morale is already circling the drain.

The Panthers kicked off camp with a handful of players being placed on injury lists. Offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (knee) and defensive lineman Tershawn Wharton (neck) were expected, considering their pre-camp ailments and recovery timelines. However, the loss of right tackle Taylor Moton (blood clots) and defensive lineman Bobby Brown III (hamstring) added to the overwhelming news.

Then, Nic Scourton went down in a heap during the first practice, tearing his ACL. The depth of Carolina's roster is being tested early, especially at pass rusher.

One veteran could help the Carolina Panthers maintain strength at edge rusher

Nonetheless, one outside linebacker has a chance to turn this raging concern at the position into a strength this summer. That player is none other than Patrick Jones II.

Signed last offseason to bolster the pass rush, Jones brought upside and room for growth as a fifth-year player from the Minnesota Vikings. In the first few games he played last fall, he looked to be an impact player for the Panthers' defense until a herniated disk ended his season following a win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Back and fully cleared for training camp, Jones has a chance to emerge as a key defender once more for Carolina. What makes him valuable is how powerful he is as a run defender, using his arms to create separation at the point of attack, set a firm edge, squeeze gaps, and stack-shed blocks consistently.

The Panthers' run defense felt stout toward his side of the field at times.

As a pass rusher, he gave defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero versatility up front to generate numerous looks and simulate pressure packages. He plays with urgency and speed-to-power combinations that allow him to be disruptive as a pass rusher and keep quarterbacks on their heels in or out of structure.

Had Jones been healthy at 17 games, including the wild card game against the Los Angeles Rams, he likely would've led the Panthers in sacks.

Losing Scourton is a tough loss, but if you sit back for a minute to ponder, Jones helps ease some pressure off of 2025 third-round draft choice Princely Umanmielen, who already faces high expectations to take another step this year, and allows the Panthers to maintain not only depth but adequate talent at edge rusher.

Could the Panthers add more depth or talent at edge rusher? Possibly, but that is not a sure thing.

In fact, there is more belief in this group because of Jones. It should not go unnoticed as training camp continues into the coming weeks.