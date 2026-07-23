Robert Hunt sees something special brewing in Panthers rookie Lee Hunter

While the attention has largely centered on the offensive line problems with Ikem Ekwonu and Taylor Moton sidelined, the Carolina Panthers also have concerns in the defensive trenches.

But according to veteran right guard Robert Hunt, rookie second-round pick Lee Hunter is more than capable of stepping up.

Defensive lineman Tershawn Wharton is missing after neck surgery, though he is expected back at some point in the season. Bobby Brown III, who is also expected to play a key role, is beginning training camp on the non-football injury list with a hamstring issue. While it's not seen as serious, there is no timeline for a return right now.

Robert Hunt is already blown away by Carolina Panthers rookie Lee Hunter

Hunter could be the biggest beneficiary of all. The Panthers traded up to secure his services at No. 49 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft, and he's already got a fan in Hunt, with the Pro Bowler stating that his run-stopping prowess is better than any rookie lineman he's ever seen.

Rob Hunt says that Lee Hunter plays the run better than any rookie he’s seen. #Panthers — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) July 22, 2026

This is high praise. It's early days, but Hunter already looks like a player who can bring the energy and power Carolina's 3-4 defensive front needs without Wharton and Brown to call upon.

Looking at Hunter's size and overall physical attributes, he looks tailor-made for the nose tackle position. General manager Dan Morgan also stated that the Texas Tech product is much faster than you'd think, which adds an extra element of explosiveness to the anchor position.

Hunt is one of the most dominant interior offensive linemen in the league at the peak of his powers. For him to bestow such praise on Hunter means a lot, but it will count for nothing if he cannot build even more momentum when the pads go on at training camp.

That will be the strongest measuring stick. Hunter comes to Carolina with some exceptional college production, but this is an entirely different stratosphere.

The NFL is the pinnacle of the game, and it takes no prisoners. History is littered with high draft picks who start well but cannot raise the stakes when it counts, but there is a quiet belief that the Panthers may have something special in Hunt.

There is no telling when Wharton will be back or what impact he'll have. Brown should return in good time, but his performances last season were inconsistent. Derrick Brown is the only sure thing, and if Hunter can become the same, that'll give Ejiro Evero's defense a massive lift.

Hunt gave the first-year pro a glowing recommendation before his first taste of an NFL training camp. It's still a wait-and-see scenario, but confidence is clearly high in Hunter's abilities in the building.

Let's hope they're right.