Taylor Moton setback hands Panthers a critical look at what comes next

The Carolina Panthers begin training camp without some key starters on both sides of the ball. But for one critical position, this gives general manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales a chance to assess the future.

Veteran right tackle Taylor Moton was placed on the non-football illness list with blood clots discovered in his lungs last month, and he has been receiving blood thinners for treatment. The Panthers announced he would miss some time during the regular season, though the specific timeline wasn't given.

It is a significant loss for the Panthers, testing the depth of an already thin offensive tackle room and giving offensive line coach Joe Gilbert an even bigger challenge. It also provides clarity to the re-signing of Brady Christensen.

Taylor Moton's setback allows Carolina Panthers to evaluate their future at right tackle

What Moton's absence does provide is a look into the future at offensive tackle in Carolina. The franchise drafted Monroe Freeling with the original intent of making him the future at left tackle and the replacement for Ikem Ekwonu, who ruptured his patellar tendon during Carolina's wild-card playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

However, Freeling was reportedly seen taking snaps at right tackle during OTAs, which isn't a big surprise, as Canales wants his linemen to be in uncomfortable spots, including his rookie tackle. Morgan quickly confirmed that would be the plan now, with Rasheed Walker getting a clear run to the starting blindside role.

I recently wrote that it didn't feel realistic at the time that Freeling would be Moton's successor. Things have changed, and now the rookie tackle will be starting his career on the right side of the offensive line.

There is a silver lining: if this issue arose in the later portion of camp, that's fewer repetitions for Freeling to form continuity. Gilbert will now have plenty of time to mold the current version of the protection.

Freeling has the movement skills, athletic ability, and foot speed to play on the right side. Even if his time at left tackle is delayed, this isn't a rare occurrence for a first-round offensive tackle to switch from left to right.

When the Panthers drafted Jordan Gross in 2003, he began his career at right tackle with Todd Stuessie at left. He later transitioned back to left tackle, where he played at Utah, and became a franchise stalwart for a decade. Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Joe Alt was a standout left tackle at Notre Dame, but has already become an elite right tackle and played excellently at left last year.

Freeling is facing a similar path at this moment.

How the Panthers approach their tackle situation when Moton returns will be fascinating, but it gives a great look into whether Freeling can be his successor; a positive development for all parties, especially if Walker were to cash in with a quality year.

Moton has been the most consistent presence since he was drafted in 2017. His presence on the field is always missed when he isn't able to play, giving an odd feeling that could become reality sooner rather than later.

Blood clots are no joke. They are life-threatening if not treated properly, which could create some thoughts of retirement for the Panthers' staple.

That's why this short-term experiment with Freeling at right tackle is critical. He has now been thrust into the lineup, and the Panthers will soon find out what they have in the coming weeks and months.