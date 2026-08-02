Panthers' offense is offering an early glimpse of what might be coming

Through the first two weeks of Carolina Panthers training camp, much of the story around the organization is their tough luck with injuries.

But for the offense, it's been a fast start that might just be a sign of things to come.

Rising outside linebacker Nic Scourton tore his ACL on the first day of camp, while rookie wide receiver Chris Brazzell II will miss the season for a surgically repaired torn LCL. Other key starters have either missed periods of practice or are on injured lists that could extend into the regular season.

While these injuries can shake the morale of a fan base and roster, the depth the Panthers currently possess has allowed them to maintain consistency through camp. Ailments and all, it seems the offense has taken a step forward compared to the past two seasons under head coach Dave Canales.

Carolina Panthers' offense is the MVP of training camp so far

Reporting on the ground at practice and from Friday night at Fan Fest at Bank of America Stadium suggests that the offense has been one of the biggest winners of camp so far. One of the biggest changes to the unit is the play-caller, as Canales handed down play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Brad Idzik this past spring in a stunning yet unsurprising change.

For the past two years, Canales has been criticized as a play-caller and game manager. The biggest issue I've seen in that span is play sequencing and tempo, which can limit an offense's true potential.

I felt that the then-second-year head coach was in over his head at times, with too much on his plate, sometimes completely diverting from the game plan and disrupting any rhythm. Canales is an honest person and has been upfront about noting that his approaches have almost or did cost the Panthers games.

Two games come to mind: Week 11 against the Atlanta Falcons and the following week on Monday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers. In both matchups, Canales admitted that the offensive approach was inconsistent, and he's reacted to turn the tide.

Now, as Canales takes on a CEO-like role, all eyes are on Idzik to help the Panthers' offense and quarterback Bryce Young meet their potential. So far, the offense has been more aggressive, and Young has been performing at a high level each day of camp.

Carolina Panthers offense already looks more explosive with Brad Idzik calling plays

Some will note one of Young's interception-heavy days, but it sounds more like a quarterback taking more aggressive shots than you want your fourth-year signal-caller to take. If anything, this is a sign that Young will likely take more chances under Idzik, especially downfield and at the intermediate levels.

Brazzell will be a big loss. As I've thought about it in recent days, it may not be as big as some are noting it to be, especially if there is amped-up aggression in the passing game. This opens the door for more vertical plane and yards-after-catch opportunities for Xavier Legette, who is a hot topic in these spaces.

Dave Canales on how Chris Brazzell injury impacts Xavier Legette: "It's business as usual for X. We have big plans for him. And he had big plans for himself." — Joe Person (@josephperson) August 1, 2026

An aggressive passing game opens the door for a more balanced offensive attack. It could have a dramatic surge in production across the board. I think about what The Charlotte Observer sports columnist Scott Fowler wrote in an article before Fan Fest and his belief that, from what he has seen at camp thus far, Young could be in for a magical season.

"But I’m here to tell you, based on whatever institutional knowledge I’ve acquired from covering these Carolina Panthers for 32 straight seasons, that what Young is doing in practice right now in training camp is about to lead to a really good —and possibly great — season for him. And it will lead to a massive new contract, too."

The man behind this aggression is Idzik, who we'll see call plays for the first time as a full-time play-caller at the Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio, on Thursday, August 6. I could see more shot plays, much-improved sequencing on a down-to-down basis, and a better feel for the flow of the game based on what the opposing defense is giving.

If camp holds for the regular season, Young's progression as a passer and the growth of the offense overall could lead to fireworks this fall. That may also bring on success for the Panthers in 2026.