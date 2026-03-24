Panthers' offseason losses spark concern but the panic might be misplaced

The Carolina Panthers are on a roll this offseason. With very few high-end starters to re-sign, general manager Dan Morgan and VP of football operations Brandt Tilis navigated the salary cap and made the biggest splashes in free agency.

Edge rusher Jaelan Phillips, linebacker Devin Lloyd, offensive tackle Rasheed Walker, and quarterback Kenny Pickett were some of the key free agent signings for the Panthers, all of whom were either top players at their respective positions or filled a necessary role. They have also re-signed numerous free agents while adding depth on both sides of the ball.

It's been a masterclass for Morgan so far, who has quickly gained a respected reputation across the NFL and national media. However, these signings have forced the team to let go of key defensive contributors, either to save money or to look for better replacements elsewhere.

Carolina Panthers fans shouldn't worry about two veterans joining the Buccaneers

For the past two seasons, A'Shawn Robinson has been a sound run defender and penetrator for Carolina's defense, even during the historically bad 2024 season in the absence of Derrick Brown. However, he was let go this offseason to save $10.5 million in cap space.

Christian Rozeboom, on the other hand, was signed originally as a depth piece at linebacker before Josey Jewell's sudden release due to concussion symptoms. He led the team with 122 tackles, but his play didn't entirely match the production.

The expectation was that Rozeboom could return as a depth piece with the addition of Lloyd and another linebacker through the draft. That didn't pan out.

Both players will see the Panthers often in 2026, this time as division rivals. Both signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, providing their defense with depth, production, and experience.

Robinson was an expected cut as the team has high hopes for Cam Jackson and a potential addition through this year's draft. He is a quality contributor for an NFL defense against the run, but his cap hit was a worthy move to make for someone who was far from a premier player at the position.

Rozeboom, while productive, was incredibly inconsistent with real athletic limitations in coverage and sideline-to-sideline range. He had some good moments against the run, key sacks in big games, and a couple of takeaways here and there. He was never going to move the needle like Lloyd.

The play needed to be better, and there is no risk of letting Rozeboom walk when the team still has eyes for third-year linebacker Trevin Wallace in addition to another made in the draft.

The Buccaneers are simply adding depth, and maybe some knowledge of the defensive operation in Carolina. However, they are in decline as a roster, having hit their peak as division champions before the Panthers secured their first NFC South crown in a decade.

There are questions as to whether the Buccaneers are about to hit a wall and have a much earlier pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, maybe to find Baker Mayfield's replacement. More importantly, Morgan knows what he is doing.

The Panthers sit in a peculiar draft spot where the talent variation is high enough to trade back and land a prospect who could be just as good, thanks to the flexibility made by the pre-draft moves this offseason. The loss of Robinson and Rozeboom will be there, but to a lesser extent than some believe it to be.