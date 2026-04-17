Panthers veteran makes Ejiro Evero the center of everything with telling remark

The Carolina Panthers were ultra-aggressive in free agency, signing edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd to fortify their defense. And according to one veteran, there will be a key component above all that will ensure these signings bear fruit.

General Manager Dan Morgan knew what was required, and he spared no expense to get what this team desperately needed. While the Panthers may have overpaid for Phillips, he looks like a tremendous fit. Lloyd is an ascending second-level enforcer who could be a coup if he continues his current upward trajectory in a different environment.

And for Nick Scott, the anticipation grows even more because of defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

Nick Scott believes Ejiro Evero can unlock Carolina Panthers' massive free-agent signings

The veteran safety, who also signed a one-year deal with the Panthers to stick around for a third season, highlighted Evero's ability to bring out the best in his players, which should provide fans with enormous encouragement. His work with Tre'von Moehrig, in particular, is something that has Scott salivating at the potential of Carolina's two blockbuster arrivals this spring.

“So just seeing guys like Devin and Jaelan get picked up, I can only imagine how his wheels are turning. You see what he did with Tre Moehrig. That to me is indicative of a guy that knows the game, a guy that knows his players and knows how to put them in positions to be successful.

“Because (Moehrig) is doing what no other safety is doing in the league, playing on all three levels of the defense. So that’s a testament to (Evero), and I’m really excited about what he’s got for those new guys coming in.”

Evero has taken a lot of heat from fans early on, and rightfully so. It was a torrid first two years in Carolina, and some wanted a fresh start as a result.

The Panthers have never lost faith in his capabilities, giving him a new contract after Evero's unit posted a historically bad campaign in 2024. The fact that he was runner-up for the Las Vegas Raiders' head-coaching job before it went to Klint Kubiak speaks volumes to the esteem in which he is held around the league.

Carolina's defense made notable improvements last season. It wasn't perfect, but it was a positive step in the right direction. Most key pieces are still around, and the roster was enhanced considerably by Phillips and Lloyd. If Morgan can add another safety, a defensive lineman, and a nickel cornerback during the 2026 NFL Draft, there will be no more excuses.

The stakes are high for Evero. He has almost a full deck to play with, and a head coaching opportunity is well within his ambitions with a strong campaign. Scott outlined why confidence is high, but the coordinator and his staff must deliver.

Nothing else will do.