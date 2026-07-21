Everyone is talking about the Panthers breakout force with nothing to lose

The Carolina Panthers welcome rookies into the building for training camp today (Tuesday). They will be followed by veterans later in the week, and the tempo is about to increase to ensure this ambitious squad is ready to take the next step in 2026.

And everyone is still talking about the breakout force who could finally take the NFL by storm in Year 3 of his professional career.

It's been a case of out of sight, out of mind for running back Jonathon Brooks since the Panthers traded up to select him at No. 46 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. He's featured just a handful of times after two torn ACLs in the same knee. He missed the entire 2025 campaign, so it's not hard to see why some around the media were already tabbing him as a wasted pick.

Those perceptions have changed slightly. And he now has nothing to lose whatsoever.

Jonathon Brooks gives the Carolina Panthers' offense a completely different dynamic, but health is key

Brooks worked exceptionally hard to recover behind the scenes. He got the all-clear just before OTAs, and the former Texas standout reportedly looked sharp.

The speed, explosiveness, and dynamism were all evident over Carolina's offseason program. As such, optimism about what the dual-threat weapon could accomplish has increased exponentially.

The player also has lofty goals. It's been a disastrous start to Brooks' professional journey to date, but it's only made him more motivated. The Panthers are still taking the cautious approach, and that will remain the case at training camp. But if this is the start of some less turbulent waters, he's got the talent to make a considerable difference.

Just how the Panthers utilize Brooks is the big question.

They are fortunate enough to have Chuba Hubbard, who could shoulder the burden early until Brooks gets up to speed. He's a physical presence between the tackles who's improved his pass blocking considerably. But in an ideal world, his returning teammate will eat into the touches before taking over as the lead-back by season's end.

And if he finally gets a clear run of injury-free football, Brooks is more than capable of achieving this objective.

How he responds to contact will arguably be the final hurdle on his long road. Brooks hasn't taken any legitimate NFL hits for the best part of two years. That's concerning, but photos from his recent workout with Hubbard suggest he's been working exceptionally hard to get his body right for these upcoming challenges.

Brooks was the best running back in the 2024 class. He was the first taken for a reason, even recovering from his first torn ACL. The game-changing prowess he brings to the table was projected for superstardom before injury struck, and after the Panthers displayed understanding and patience, this could be his time to take off.

Finally, mercifully, there is now light at the end of the tunnel for Brooks. And if there are no more hiccups, quarterback Bryce Young could have an elite-level performer to call upon when it matters most.