Jonathon Brooks' surge leaves the Panthers with a risk they cannot justify

Injuries have been prominent throughout Carolina Panthers training camp so far. Edge rusher Nic Scourton and wide receiver Chris Brazzell II are both out for the year, so head coach Dave Canales must be extra cautious with those expected to play a key role in 2026.

That bears special significance with running back Jonathon Brooks, who has finally started to build some positive momentum this summer.

Canales indicated that many, if not all, of the clear-cut starters for the regular season are not expected to play in the Pro Football Hall of Fame game against the Arizona Cardinals. He wasn't specific about which key contributors would suit up. Brooks has missed a lot of time, but risking him so early in the preseason doesn't seem especially smart.

Carolina Panthers should still take the gradual approach with Jonathon Brooks

Brooks is coming off his second consecutive torn ACL he suffered nearly two years ago, missing all of last season and most of his rookie year. He'll be playing his first full season of NFL action beginning in a month, but the question now becomes how the Panthers, Canales, and offensive coordinator Brad Idzik approach his snap counts during the team's warmup contests.

It is justified to say that Brooks should see touches during the preseason, even if minimal. He does need to get his feet wet and get used to the speed of the game once more.

However, it makes very little sense to play him this week.

There are three more preseason matchups for Carolina, including two separate joint practices against the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars. These sessions are arguably more important for Brooks to participate in than a preseason game, even if it is still a semi-controlled environment.

Preseason snaps are not what really matters for Jonathon Brooks

In this instance, I wouldn't worry about Brooks not getting snap counts and touches this month. He'll be ready, and the Panthers have a plan in place for what they want to do with the former Texas standout in the coming weeks and months.

Considering his youth and the timeline of recovery from the last ACL injury, Brooks has shown quickness and explosiveness that not even Chuba Hubbard or other skill players in the locker room have. His ability as a pass-catcher out of the backfield could be a major asset, but the 2024 second-round selection must stay healthy in Year 3 of his professional career.

Jonathon Brooks 💨



The former 2nd round pick is taking part in his first-ever padded training camp practice. pic.twitter.com/1mmLHbN1zg — Chase Justice WYFF News 4 (@ChaseJusticeTV) July 28, 2026

To me, that is a clear sign that Carolina has a player who could become a bookend weapon this year. Finding a balance in snaps and touches this preseason is delicate, but it is never too complicated entering his first fully healthy campaign in the NFL.

Keep Brooks on ice and build him up gradually. After that, it should be all systems go.