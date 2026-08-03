4 winners (and 2 losers) from Week 1 of Panthers 2026 training camp

The Carolina Panthers are gearing up to start the 2026 preseason when they take on the Arizona Cardinals in this year's Pro Football Hall of Fame game. But it has not been entirely smooth sailing to start training camp.

Head coach Dave Canales and general manager Dan Morgan have dealt with some serious injury problems. They are trying to roll with the punches, but it's disappointing nonetheless. But even amid all the doom, there have been some positive signs to emerge from the opening exchanges.

With this in mind, here are four winners and two losers from a fascinating and eventful first week of Carolina's training camp.

Winners and losers from Week 1 of Carolina Panthers' 2026 training camp

Winner No. 1

Xavier Legette - WR

It was a big offseason for wide receiver Xavier Legette. He's got some serious questions to answer, with some in the media projecting him as a potential trade candidate if he doesn't improve. Thankfully, this has brought a positive response from the 2024 first-round pick.

Legette looks fit, sharp, and focused. He's making plays and seems a lot more confident. Hopefully, this trend continues into the regular season.

Loser No. 1

Nic Scourton - OLB

Big things were expected from second-year edge rusher Nic Scourton this season. Unfortunately, this positive outlook came screeching to an abrupt halt on the first day of training camp.

There was immense concern when Scourton was carted off. It was the worst possible news, with the Texas A&M product suffering a torn ACL that will rule him out for the year. He's young enough to bounce back, but this is a body blow for the Panthers' defense.

Winner No. 2

Will Lee III - CB

The Panthers are giving rookie cornerback Will Lee III a lot of involvement with the first-string defense. It's a sink-or-swim situation, and it's not perfect by any stretch. However, based on the reports from those in attendance, the fourth-round pick is stacking good days.

Lee's presence in coverage and never-back-down mindset look tailor-made for Ejiro Evero's schematic designs. There is a long way to go and a lot of hard work ahead, but the signs are pretty encouraging so far.

Winner No. 3

Bryce Young - QB

After a couple of days to acclimatize, quarterback Bryce Young is starting to turn the screw. His poise, precision, and growing leadership have come across positively throughout camp so far. He's displaying all the right signs as he looks to take another leap in Year 4 of his professional career.

Everyone is rallying around Young, firmly believing he can take the Panthers where they want to go. It remains a precarious situation, but his self-confidence is clearly growing as he looks for a lucrative contract extension in the not-too-distant future.

Loser No. 2

Chris Brazzell II - WR

The injury bug has hit the Panthers hard to start training camp. Rookie wide receiver Chris Brazzell II was another who got carted off, and after a second opinion, he will also miss the entire 2026 campaign with an LCL tear.

Brazzell was expected to bring a different dynamic to the Panthers' offense. His size, speed, and contested-catch prowess came across in Carolina's offseason program, raising the floor for what he might be capable of. Now, any instant breakout will have to wait until 2027.

Winner No. 4

Princely Umanmielen - OLB

With Nic Scourton out for the season, the onus will be on others to step up. And there are growing signs that Princely Umanmielen can make the improvements needed to increase his influence in Year 2.

Umanmielen flashes pass-rushing qualities as a rookie. They were fleeting, but they were there. The player has been working hard to push himself to become a more well-rounded edge defender over the offseason, and it seems to be paying off handsomely.