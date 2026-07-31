5 things I'll be watching closely at Carolina Panthers 2026 Fan Fest

For the first time since January, the Carolina Panthers will be playing in front of a crowd as the team's annual Fan Fest kicks off on Friday.

Like in past years, this training camp session will be more or less an intrasquad scrimmage to get the juices flowing and have players become comfortable in a game-like setting. Head coach Dave Canales said he wants to simulate a game as much as possible and create challenges on both sides of the ball ahead of their first preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

I will be at Fan Fest taking in all of the action. This is the only time fans will be able to see their team up close in person for training camp, which means I have a handful of items I'm keeping a close eye on.

Things to watch closely at Carolina Panthers 2026 Fan Fest

Monroe Freeling and Rasheed Walker vs. Carolina Panthers pass rush

According to reports from multiple outlets, first-round pick Monroe Freeling has handled himself well at right tackle in the absence of Taylor Moton (blood clots), whose return is to be determined. Free-agent acquisition Rasheed Walker has also impressed at left tackle, but now comes a new challenge.

Friday night's scrimmage should allow us an opportunity to see these offensive linemen in a game-like atmosphere against a live pass rush featuring Jaelan Phillips, Patrick Jones II, and Princely Umanmielen.

The biggest things I want to see from these tackles are proper communication, depth in their pass protection, and general discipline for whatever pressures defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero schemes up. It will give me a good sense of where this duo is in terms of communication continuity upfront.

The new-ish linebacker tandem

There have been some rumblings about Devin Lloyd's display in training camp, mostly positive. However, there has been very little discussion about where third-year linebacker Trevin Wallace is in his development as he enters a critical third season in Carolina.

The Panthers made two notable moves at linebacker: signing Lloyd and drafting Jackson Kuwatch in the seventh round.

If, heaven forbid, Lloyd were to go down for a period, the linebacker room feels underwhelming. Wallace's potential improvements in run-fit discipline, coverage spacing, and football intelligence are what I'll be looking at closely.

A standout at tight end

Some reporting from camp has indicated second-year player Mitchell Evans is the big standout from the Panthers' tight end room. However, he is unofficially questionable for Fan Fest with an ankle sprain that required a cart ride to the training room.

If he can't go, someone must step up.

Sixth-year tight end Tommy Tremble must perform well this season, but all has been quiet on the Ja'Tavion Sanders front. James Mitchell and Feleipe Franks are special teams standouts who could use strong nights at Fan Fest.

Friday night won't be the end-all, be-all for players, but it gives us a better peek at how the team is progressing. I want to see Sanders take another step in his development, and he has a chance to show out in front of a large crowd. Let's see what progress he has made as both a pass-catcher and blocker.

Wide receiver depth

I recently wrote how rookie wide receiver Chris Brazzell II's knee injury brings new and better opportunities for other pass-catchers currently on the roster bubble. Friday night will be a nice look into how players such as John Metchie III, Jimmy Horn Jr., and Ja'seem Reed perform in a live scrimmage.

Metchie's connection with quarterback Bryce Young will likely be on display, and consistency will be key here. I want to see Horn make an impact on special teams or other aspects of the offense, while Reed must continue to put on flashy, impactful moments to create a chance at a meteoric rise.

The trenches

It's hard for reporters at training camp to get a good look at the offensive and defensive lines when everything else flashes from the inside-out. One of my key focuses for Fan Fest is where the trenches are from a competitive and physical level.

Rookie Lee Hunter and second-year Cam Jackson are two interior defenders I want to see make an impact, whether they're clogging gaps or generating interior pressure, as the latter's growth will be fascinating to see. Undrafted free agent and former Duke team captain Aaron Hall could be another gem for general manager Dan Morgan with an impressive showing this summer.

We could also see Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt back in action, but that won't be determined until players begin trickling onto the turf at Bank of America Stadium. However, consistency will be key for guys like Chandler Zavala, Ja'Trye Carter, and Brady Christensen as they take over starting snaps.

I would further like to see how Luke Fortner and rookie Sam Hecht communicate and set protections up front for the Panthers' offensive line.